Thailand Braces for Severe El Niño as Water Office Warns of Dry Spells into 2027

ONWR coordinates 14 state bodies to tackle impending drought and clear drainage paths, confirming Chao Phraya dam reserves remain sufficient.

Thailand's Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued a warning that an impending El Niño phenomenon could prove more severe than the country’s 2015 drought crisis, with prolonged dry spells potentially stretching well into 2027.

The agency convened an urgent meeting with 14 key government entities—including the Thai Meteorological Department, the Royal Irrigation Department, EGAT, GISTDA, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration—to coordinate emergency measures for the 2026 rainy season, Krungthep Turakij reporter Thiwaporn Batsuwan reported.

Presiding over the session, Paitoon Kengkarnchang, deputy secretary-general of the ONWR, instructed state agencies to immediately clear obstructions along waterways. Although national cumulative rainfall is currently running 10 per cent below average, several regions continue to suffer localised flooding caused by construction projects blocking natural drainage paths.

