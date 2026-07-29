Foreign Ministry confirms 455 Thais safe after Kumamoto quake

All 455 Thai nationals known to be living in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture are safe following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck the region on Tuesday afternoon, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

Jaithai Upakarnitikaset, director-general of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, reported that the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Fukuoka had contacted Thai communities in the affected area.

No Thai casualties or serious injuries had been reported, she added.

The earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture on July 28, with its epicentre in the town of Hikawa. Tremors were felt across a wide area, including Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Miyazaki, Oita and Yamaguchi prefectures.