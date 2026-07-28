Japan government officially certifies food banks for 1st time

It is the first time that food banks have been recognised under the country's certification scheme launched by the government in April.



The four are Second Harvest Japan in Tokyo, Food Bank Yamanashi in the city of Minami Alps in the central prefecture of Yamanashi, Food Bank Kansai in Kobe, the capital of the western prefecture of Hyogo, and Food Bank Fukuoka in the city of Fukuoka, the capital of the namesake prefecture in southwestern Japan.



In Japan's food industry, there is a business practice called the "one-third rule," in which food makers are required to deliver products to stores before more than one-third of the period from production to the best-before dates passes.

