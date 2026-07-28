Bank of Japan needs to raise policy rate to 1.5%: Renowned economist

The BOJ could adopt a somewhat bolder monetary policy after taking a careful approach to a long-standing concern that deflation might return if it raised the rate too quickly, Sheard, former executive vice president at major US financial information service business S&P Global Inc., said in an interview Monday(July 27). He spoke in Japanese.



The central bank should increase its unsecured overnight call rate target by 0.25 percentage point twice to take it to around 1.5%, he added.



After the hikes, the BOJ could see how things go, and it should adjust the rate a little more if high inflation continues, Sheard said.