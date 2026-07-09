BOJ holds regional outlook as cost pass-through accelerates

Cost pressures linked to the Middle East are moving more quickly through parts of Japan’s corporate sector, even as the Bank of Japan kept its assessment of all nine regional economies unchanged.

The view was set out in the central bank’s quarterly regional report, which was approved at a meeting of BOJ branch managers at its headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday (July 9).

Several branch chiefs reported that food and daily goods companies were preparing to raise prices from this summer or later, citing higher material costs caused by turmoil in the Middle East.

The pressure is also spreading through business-to-business transactions.