Terra Drone moves to build Japan’s interceptor drone capacity

Tokyo-based Terra Drone Corp. is preparing to build a domestic production framework capable of making up to tens of thousands of interceptor drones a year, as the company seeks to reduce Japan’s reliance on overseas-made drones and components.

Toru Tokushige, head of Terra Drone, said in a recent interview that the company wanted to accelerate the creation of supply chains for defence drones by developing and manufacturing key parts in Japan.

The plan follows Terra Drone’s announcement in March that it would make a full-scale entry into the defence drone market while continuing its civilian drone business.