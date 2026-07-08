ANA opens Hokkaido flight operations base for major emergencies

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has launched a new flight operations facility in Hokkaido as part of its preparations for major disasters, terrorist attacks and other emergencies that could affect the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The Japanese carrier has transferred some operational functions from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to the northernmost prefecture, with the new site entering full-scale service earlier this month.

ANA previously oversaw around 850 domestic and international flights a day from Haneda.

The facility is intended to help keep flights and essential airline functions running if a serious incident disrupts Tokyo.

It is also designed to support areas affected by disasters, including helping arrange the transport of emergency supplies.