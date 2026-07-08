Japan warns firms in China over dual-use export control risks

WEDNESDAY, JULY 08, 2026
|Jiji Press
Japan warns firms in China over dual-use export control risks

Japanese businesses in China are urged to review export-control risks after two Fuji Electric group employees were arrested in Dalian.

  • The Japanese Embassy in Beijing has warned its companies in China about increased risks and stricter enforcement regarding the export of dual-use goods.
  • This warning was prompted by the recent arrest of two Japanese employees for allegedly violating China's export controls on products containing rare earths.
  • China has reportedly intensified its scrutiny on such exports to Japan following comments by a Japanese official regarding a potential Taiwan contingency.

Japanese businesses operating in China have been told to take greater care when exporting dual-use goods to Japan, as Chinese authorities intensify scrutiny of products that can serve both civilian and military purposes.

The advisory followed the arrest of two Japanese nationals employed by a Fuji Electric Co. group company in Dalian, Liaoning Province, in June on suspicion of breaching China’s import and export regulations.

The two are suspected of attempting to export products made with processed rare earths, which are covered by Chinese export controls.

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing issued the warning on Tuesday, calling on companies to take into account stricter Chinese enforcement when handling exports to Japan that may fall under dual-use rules.

Beijing has tightened controls on such exports to Japan following remarks made last November by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about a possible Taiwan contingency, comments that drew strong criticism from China.

The embassy also urged Japanese companies in China to contact its business support hotline if they face questioning or other scrutiny from Chinese authorities.

Japan warns firms in China over dual-use export control risks

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press

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