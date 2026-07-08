Japan warns firms in China over dual-use export control risks

Japanese businesses operating in China have been told to take greater care when exporting dual-use goods to Japan, as Chinese authorities intensify scrutiny of products that can serve both civilian and military purposes.
The advisory followed the arrest of two Japanese nationals employed by a Fuji Electric Co. group company in Dalian, Liaoning Province, in June on suspicion of breaching China’s import and export regulations.
The two are suspected of attempting to export products made with processed rare earths, which are covered by Chinese export controls.
The Japanese Embassy in Beijing issued the warning on Tuesday, calling on companies to take into account stricter Chinese enforcement when handling exports to Japan that may fall under dual-use rules.
Beijing has tightened controls on such exports to Japan following remarks made last November by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about a possible Taiwan contingency, comments that drew strong criticism from China.
The embassy also urged Japanese companies in China to contact its business support hotline if they face questioning or other scrutiny from Chinese authorities.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]