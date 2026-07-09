Thailand seek historic VNL breakthrough against Japan in Osaka clash

Tonight’s meeting in Osaka gives Thailand another opportunity to rewrite that record. The 2025 encounter, in which Thailand pushed Japan to a deciding set before falling narrowly, showed that the gap between the two sides has tightened.

Strongest squad sent for Osaka mission

The Volleyball Association of Thailand has reshuffled its strategy for Week 3 by naming a strong 14-player squad for the Osaka leg.

Thailand are led by captain and setter Pornpun Guedpard, with Nattanicha Jaisaen also included as setter.

The libero options are Piyanut Pannoy and Kanyarat Khamwong, while the middle blockers are Thatdao Nuekjang, Wimonrat Thanapan and Kaewkalaya Kamulthala.

The opposites are Pimpichaya Kokram and Papatchaya Phontham. The outside hitters are Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Sasipaporn Chanthawisut, Warisara Seetaloed, Nannapas Moolchueakham and Jidapa Nahuanong.

The reserve players are Kanyarat Khunmueang, Supawadee Phanwila, Niraratch Srikuta and Sarah Ann Komah.

Experienced staff behind Thailand’s campaign

Thailand’s campaign is being guided by a high-profile coaching and support team.

Feng Kun serves as team manager, while “Coach Aod” Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai is head coach. He is supported by Thirasak Nakprasong, Onuma Sittirak and Shin Yoshida as coaches.

The support staff also includes Dr Prawit Premtheerasomboon as team doctor, Amarin Boonkong as statistician, Nathorapee Phonyai as sports scientist and Suthamas Sutthiviriyakun as physiotherapist.

World rankings underline Japan’s advantage

Japan enter the match as the higher-ranked side. As of July 9, 2026, Japan are sixth in the FIVB women’s world rankings with 335.35 points, while Thailand are 22nd with 169.89 points.

The gap is significant, but the ranking system means Thailand could benefit if they manage to take sets from Japan or produce an upset victory.

Top 30 FIVB women’s world rankings:

Italy — 466.33 points Brazil — 429.96 points Turkey — 369.03 points United States — 358.72 points Poland — 341.27 points Japan — 335.35 points China — 325.11 points Netherlands — 293.14 points Russia — 277.59 points Germany — 267.83 points Canada — 266.31 points Serbia — 262.05 points Dominican Republic — 220.24 points Czechia — 217.49 points Belgium — 212.50 points France — 199.65 points Slovenia — 190.75 points Argentina — 182.42 points Ukraine — 182.11 points Mexico — 178.93 points Sweden — 171.80 points Thailand — 169.89 points Kenya — 158.49 points Colombia — 157.31 points Puerto Rico — 154.74 points Hungary — 149.28 points Bulgaria — 148.40 points Romania — 142.40 points Vietnam — 142.26 points Greece — 138.71 points

Latest Week 3 results

The VNL 2026 women’s Week 3 action on July 8 produced several important results, including Thailand’s straight-sets defeat to the United States and Japan’s loss to Brazil.

Turkey 3-1 Poland

27-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19

Belgium 3-2 Dominican Republic

25-19, 25-20, 14-25, 24-26, 15-12

Thailand 0-3 United States

21-25, 18-25, 20-25

Ukraine 1-3 Italy

15-25, 25-23, 10-25, 21-25

Japan 1-3 Brazil

20-25, 25-19, 19-25, 23-25

France 0-3 Netherlands

22-25, 18-25, 23-25

China 2-3 Canada

25-19, 17-25, 22-25, 25-23, 11-15

Czechia 1-3 Germany

25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 17-25

Serbia 3-0 Bulgaria

25-16, 25-19, 27-25

Thailand’s remaining VNL 2026 Week 3 schedule

Thailand face a demanding run in Japan, with matches against three major opponents: Japan, Brazil and Turkey.

July 9, 2026

11.00am: United States vs Poland

4.00pm: Belgium vs Canada

5.20pm: Thailand vs Japan

7.30pm: China vs Ukraine

9.30pm: Czechia vs Netherlands

1.00am: Serbia vs France, morning of July 10

July 11, 2026

1.30pm: Thailand vs Brazil

July 12, 2026

1.30pm: Thailand vs Turkey

Where to watch Thailand vs Japan live

Thai volleyball fans can watch Thailand vs Japan live from Osaka through the official broadcast channels.

The match will be available via Monomax Sports on Mono29 and MONOMAX, with coverage including live action, online streaming, scores and match updates.

Match: Thailand vs Japan

Tournament: VNL 2026 women’s Week 3

Date: July 9, 2026

Time: 5.20pm Thailand time

Venue: Osaka, Japan

Live broadcast: Monomax Sports on Mono29 and MONOMAX