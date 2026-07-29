Japan quake kills 13 as rescuers race to find survivors, 300,000 ordered to evacuate

At least 13 people were killed after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan’s southern Kumamoto Prefecture, as emergency teams raced to find survivors beneath collapsed buildings.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the revised toll on Wednesday, one day after the earthquake, which had initially been reported to have killed three people.

“Even now, there are people waiting to be rescued, and this is a race against time,” Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo, pledging to deploy all available resources to the rescue operation.

The earthquake cut electricity to thousands of homes, damaged major roads and caused several buildings to collapse or catch fire. The full scale of the destruction remained unclear.