Aiceda BreastX puts Thai medical AI on the map

The company developed the platform with Thai doctors, researchers and local health data, while working through the AiSaMD StepUp programme with support from the Thai FDA, LabSquat, NECTEC and TILSNA. Its successful Thai FDA registration has helped strengthen confidence among doctors, hospitals and health screening providers.



With regulatory approval now in place, Aiceda sees new opportunities to expand beyond Thailand, particularly across Southeast Asia, where local medical data, treatment patterns and health needs are closely aligned.