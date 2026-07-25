3 Quick Breakfast Spots at MRT Sukhumvit for Busy Commuters

Navigating through Bangkok rush hour can be exhausting, but grabbing a fast morning meal at Asoke transit station makes your daily commute much easier. Located directly inside MRT Sukhumvit, Metro Mall transforms a simple underground stop into a convenient lifestyle center filled with quick dining spots. Busy commuters and international travelers can easily pick up delicious food in under 15 minutes without walking out into the hot Bangkok weather.

The underground food scene features three outstanding grab-and-go spots that cater to every taste and preference before heading to the office. You can enjoy warm Japanese comfort food with hot oden broth at Lawson 108, or grab a rich caffeine boost paired with sweet freshly baked waffles from The Waffle and Starbucks. For those who love authentic Asian flavors, Vietnam Express offers light steamed rice-skin rolls alongside spicy Thai basil rice bowls that keep you full until lunch.

Choosing these convenient underground meals allows you to save precious travel time while staying on a budget during your journey through the city. These practical breakfast choices require zero waiting time and are packed perfectly to carry straight to your office desk. Make sure to visit Metro Mall on your next morning ride through the Asoke interchange to upgrade your Bangkok transit experience.