Privy councillor tracks progress on Sa Kaeo royal water schemes

ACM Chalit Pukbhasuk, a privy councillor, reviewed royal development projects in Sa Kaeo on Thursday (July 16), including three weirs designed to strengthen dry-season water supplies for 200 households.
Chalit, who chairs the subcommittee responsible for monitoring and advancing royal development projects in the Central Region, was accompanied by subcommittee members and advisers.
The delegation attended a meeting at the Sa Kaeo Irrigation Project in Watthana Nakhon subdistrict, Watthana Nakhon district.
Participants included Suporn Trinarin, secretary-general of the Royal Development Projects Board; Pongsatorn Sirion, executive adviser on civil engineering (survey and/or design); Sunthit Berananda, director of the Royal Development Project Coordination Division; Natakorn Saktrakul, director of the Sa Kaeo Irrigation Project; and Thammanoon Innuch, director of Large-Scale Irrigation Construction Office 9.
Government officials, operational staff and representatives of other relevant agencies also attended the meeting.
Royal Irrigation Department representatives briefed the delegation on water management in Sa Kaeo, covering both the Bang Pakong and Tonlé Sap river basins.
The briefing also outlined plans for three weirs in Thap Rat and Thap Sadet subdistricts of Ta Phraya district. The projects are intended to provide initial assistance to residents while the Huai Saton Reservoir cannot yet be built.
The Ban Mai Thai Thaworn Weir will be a concrete structure with a 40-metre-long crest and four sluice gates. The Ban Talumphuk Weir will have a 44-metre-long concrete crest and five gates, while the Ban Khlong Nam Sai 2 Weir will have a 55-metre-long concrete crest and five gates.
Construction of the three projects is now about 75% complete on average. Once finished, the weirs will provide a storage capacity of 1.397 million cubic metres in Huai Saton for use during the dry season.
They will support 890 rai of farmland and help ease water shortages affecting as many as 200 households.
Chalit and the delegation later visited the construction sites of the Ban Mai Thai Thaworn and Ban Khlong Nam Sai 2 weirs, where they inspected progress and encouraged personnel working on the projects.
The developments are expected to improve water-management capacity along Huai Saton and ease shortages affecting residents of Ta Phraya district during the dry season and prolonged periods of low rainfall.