Privy councillor tracks progress on Sa Kaeo royal water schemes

ACM Chalit Pukbhasuk, a privy councillor, reviewed royal development projects in Sa Kaeo on Thursday (July 16), including three weirs designed to strengthen dry-season water supplies for 200 households.

Chalit, who chairs the subcommittee responsible for monitoring and advancing royal development projects in the Central Region, was accompanied by subcommittee members and advisers.

The delegation attended a meeting at the Sa Kaeo Irrigation Project in Watthana Nakhon subdistrict, Watthana Nakhon district.

Participants included Suporn Trinarin, secretary-general of the Royal Development Projects Board; Pongsatorn Sirion, executive adviser on civil engineering (survey and/or design); Sunthit Berananda, director of the Royal Development Project Coordination Division; Natakorn Saktrakul, director of the Sa Kaeo Irrigation Project; and Thammanoon Innuch, director of Large-Scale Irrigation Construction Office 9.

Government officials, operational staff and representatives of other relevant agencies also attended the meeting.