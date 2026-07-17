Japan expands rice-based plastics as naphtha supply risks grow

Japanese municipalities and retailers are turning more quickly to biomass plastics made from renewable resources as the conflict in the Middle East strains naphtha supplies and raises concern over the country’s dependence on petroleum-based raw materials.

Rice Resin Inc., based in Namie in Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan, has seen requests for consultations rise three to fivefold since the conflict began, according to chief operating officer Shinji Okuda.

The company manufactures about 500 tonnes of bioplastic a year from a blend containing up to 70% rice that is unsuitable for consumption, including old government-stockpiled grain.

It supplies municipalities and retailers with refuse and shopping bags made from the material.

Fukagawa in Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost prefecture, is considering introducing Rice Resin refuse bags on a trial basis after an April tender attracted no bidders.

The city decided to move away from its existing polyethylene bags after the supplier said it could not secure the necessary raw materials.