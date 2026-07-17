Private rice stocks put Japan’s 2026 crop prices under pressure

Japan’s 2026 rice crop is heading towards lower prices after two consecutive years of increases, with cooperatives in Kagoshima and Miyazaki already reducing terms for early-season harvests.

The Kagoshima Prefectural Economic Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives informed local cooperatives this month that its recommended purchase prices for early-season rice would be around 20% below year-earlier levels.

Advance payments to farmers are also expected to decline.

A steeper reduction has been set for early-season Koshihikari rice grown in Miyazaki Prefecture, much of which is shipped to Honshu.

Advance payments were fixed at 18,000 yen for every 60 kilograms of brown rice, down 45% from 32,600 yen in 2025.