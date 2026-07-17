Thailand draws THB188bn in first-half FDI as China leads firms and Japan investment value

Foreign investment approved in Thailand climbed to THB187.61 billion during the first six months of 2026, a 68% increase from the same period last year, as projects linked to electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, data centres and advanced manufacturing gathered momentum.

A total of 640 foreign businesses received permission to operate in the country under the Foreign Business Act between January and June, up by 138 businesses, or 27%, from 502 during the corresponding period of 2025.

The approved investment value rose by THB76.11 billion from THB111.51 billion a year earlier, according to Department of Business Development director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, who also serves as secretary of the Foreign Business Committee.

Of the total, 151 businesses obtained foreign business licences, while 489 received foreign business certificates through investment-promotion privileges, Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand legislation, or rights granted under international treaties and agreements.

The licensed businesses created 4,269 jobs for Thai workers, an increase of 983 positions, or 30%, from 3,286 in the first half of last year.