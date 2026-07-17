Bangkok police investigate crystal meth found in Japan-bound parcel

Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, instructed Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thammasuthee, the deputy commissioner responsible for narcotics, Pol Maj Gen Chaiya Phetpanya, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 7, and the Metropolitan Police narcotics centre to investigate on Thursday (July 16, 2026).

The instruction followed a report filed with investigators by a person who carries goods for customers from Thailand to Japan and from Japan to Thailand.

While the complainant was in Prachuap Khiri Khan on July 3, a person using a Facebook account named “Chayamin Pai” contacted the complainant to arrange the delivery of goods from Thailand to Japan.

The account user hired a delivery rider to bring the goods, packed in a cardboard box, to The Trust Residence Pinklao on Borommaratchachonnani Road in Arun Amarin, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok, on July 4.

Patcharanan returned to The Trust Residence Pinklao to prepare for the journey to Japan on July 6.

The complainant collected the goods to inspect them and pack them in luggage for delivery to Japan on July 7.