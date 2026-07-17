Four Russians held in THB5bn Chonburi nominee property probe

The operation focused on 33 companies suspected of using Thai shareholders to conceal foreign control of property businesses and circumvent legal restrictions on foreign business activity and land ownership.

Pol Lt Gen Nopasil Poolsawat, a commissioner attached to the Office of the National Police Chief, led the raids on Friday (July 17).

Police executed four arrest warrants and 41 search warrants across the province, including at a housing development in Bang Lamung district where authorities are examining suspected proxy ownership of land.

All four Russian suspects named in the warrants were taken into custody.

Officers also seized company-registration files, accounting records, computers, mobile phones and a large volume of electronic data for examination as investigators trace money flows and seek possible links to a broader domestic and international network.

Thirty-three companies face investigation

The immediate investigation covers 33 companies linked to 32 plots of land valued at approximately THB235 million.

Authorities suspect that Thai nationals may have been listed as shareholders on behalf of foreign beneficiaries, potentially allowing the companies to avoid restrictions applying to foreign ownership and participation in certain businesses.

The inquiry grew from a Chonburi provincial task force established to investigate unlawful foreign business activity following earlier arrests involving foreign property brokers and suspected nominee structures.