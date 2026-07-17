Anutin calls for people-first AI governance on global stage

The Prime Minister proposed that global AI governance should be built around three principles: protection, potential and prosperity.



Protection: safeguarding people

AI must serve humanity while respecting human rights, privacy and human dignity, Anutin emphasised.

Governments and international organisations must also address risks arising from algorithmic bias, hate speech and the misuse of AI to generate fake news, misinformation and deliberately distorted content.

Further harm could arise when the technology falls into the hands of those seeking to exploit legal loopholes or evade accountability. The international community must therefore work together to minimise these risks and prevent damaging or unintended consequences.

Anutin pointed to UNESCO’s Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence as an important foundation for translating ethical principles into safeguards that are practical, enforceable and verifiable.

AI could also be deployed to tackle transnational crime, online scams, cyber fraud and human trafficking.

Thailand has worked with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and partner countries to develop SHIELD, a platform supporting cross-border information-sharing on online crime and human trafficking.

The Prime Minister welcomed China’s interest in joining the initiative, describing it as evidence that AI governance involves more than drafting rules. It must also provide practical mechanisms through which countries can work together effectively.



Potential: enabling responsible innovation

Good AI governance should not become an obstacle to technological progress, Anutin argued.

Every country needs trustworthy institutions, a skilled population, strong digital infrastructure and predictable regulations to encourage innovation while maintaining public confidence.

A well-designed governance system should give researchers, businesses and public agencies room to develop useful technology while ensuring that innovation remains responsible, transparent and worthy of public trust.



Prosperity: ensuring benefits are shared

The true measure of progress in AI should be its contribution to human well-being and prosperity, the Prime Minister noted.

AI should support the Sustainable Development Goals, improve education, healthcare and public services, and create opportunities for small businesses and communities in every country.

Developing nations should be able to help shape and build the future of AI rather than remain merely users of technology created elsewhere, he added.

Thailand is ready to contribute through its AI Governance Practice Centre, which will operate as a practical sandbox where government agencies, businesses and academic institutions can apply international AI governance principles and turn them into workable guidelines.

“Our choice today is not between innovation and regulation. It is to work together to create ‘trusted progress’ so that every country and every sector can share the benefits,” Anutin emphasised.

“AI must not become another factor in geopolitical competition. It should be a platform for global cooperation that narrows differences, broadens common ground and encourages rules that make responsible innovation possible.

“That is how AI can create a safe and prosperous future that leaves no one behind,” he concluded.