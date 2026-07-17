FIFA to award first World Cup championship rings as Spain face Argentina in final

FIFA is set to add a new chapter to World Cup tradition by awarding championship rings to the winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, as Spain and Argentina prepare to meet in a blockbuster title clash.

The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States, with Spain and defending champions Argentina competing to become the first nation to receive the newly introduced rings.

The move marks the first time FIFA has awarded rings to the winner of one of its competitions, bringing a familiar element of American sports culture — often seen in the NBA and NFL — into football’s biggest tournament.

The championship ring project will be limited to 2,026 rings, matching the year of the tournament. Of these, 30 ultra-exclusive rings will be reserved for the world champions, while 1,996 rings will be made available to fans and collectors around the world.

Each ring will feature a two-sided design. One side will carry an image of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, while the other will be customised to reflect the colours, identity and symbols of the winning nation. The rings for the champions will be made to fit each player and staff member, with individual serial numbers and certificates of authenticity.