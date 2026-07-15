England face Argentina in FIFA World Cup semi-final showdown

Watch England v Argentina live for free in the 2026 World Cup semi-final at 2am on Wednesday (July 15, 2026).

The rivals from different continents meet in a match that Lionel Messi and Harry Kane fans will not want to miss.

Follow updates on the line-ups, the latest results and match analysis, and watch live on MONOMAX Sports.

Do not miss the chance to see which team will win and advance to face Spain in the final as they compete for the 2026 World Cup title.