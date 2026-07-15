England face Argentina in FIFA World Cup semi-final showdown

Watch England v Argentina live for free in the 2026 World Cup semi-final at 2am on Wednesday (July 15, 2026).
The rivals from different continents meet in a match that Lionel Messi and Harry Kane fans will not want to miss.
Follow updates on the line-ups, the latest results and match analysis, and watch live on MONOMAX Sports.
Do not miss the chance to see which team will win and advance to face Spain in the final as they compete for the 2026 World Cup title.
Thomas Tuchel’s England have received a boost with Reece James fit again, while Declan Rice could return.
Harry Kane is set to make a record 121st international appearance, the most by any England outfield player.
Argentina will again be led by an in-form Lionel Messi, who has scored 8 goals, while Scaloni must decide whether to start Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez up front.
Opinion: Argentina remain dangerous because of the individual ability of their attackers.
The match could therefore be closely contested and decided by small details on the pitch.
Whichever side takes its key chances more effectively will have a chance of reaching the final.
England: Jordan Pickford – Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O’Reilly – Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice – Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon – Harry Kane.
Argentina: Emiliano Martínez – Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico – Leandro Paredes – Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister – Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.
Wednesday (July 15, 2026)