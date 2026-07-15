England face Argentina in FIFA World Cup semi-final showdown

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
England face Argentina in FIFA World Cup semi-final showdown

Thomas Tuchel’s England face Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, at 2am, with the winners advancing to meet Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

  • England will face Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, July 15.
  • The winner of the match will advance to the final to play against Spain.
  • Key players in the showdown include England's Harry Kane, set for a record 121st appearance, and Argentina's Lionel Messi, who has scored 8 goals in the tournament.
  • England's squad has been boosted by the return of Reece James from injury, with Declan Rice also potentially available for the match.

Watch England v Argentina live for free in the 2026 World Cup semi-final at 2am on Wednesday (July 15, 2026).

The rivals from different continents meet in a match that Lionel Messi and Harry Kane fans will not want to miss.

Follow updates on the line-ups, the latest results and match analysis, and watch live on MONOMAX Sports.

Do not miss the chance to see which team will win and advance to face Spain in the final as they compete for the 2026 World Cup title.

England v Argentina analysis and free live stream: 2026 World Cup semi-final

Thomas Tuchel’s England have received a boost with Reece James fit again, while Declan Rice could return.

Harry Kane is set to make a record 121st international appearance, the most by any England outfield player.

Argentina will again be led by an in-form Lionel Messi, who has scored 8 goals, while Scaloni must decide whether to start Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez up front.

Opinion: Argentina remain dangerous because of the individual ability of their attackers.

The match could therefore be closely contested and decided by small details on the pitch.

Whichever side takes its key chances more effectively will have a chance of reaching the final.

England face Argentina in FIFA World Cup semi-final showdown England face Argentina in FIFA World Cup semi-final showdown

Predicted starting XIs for England v Argentina: Free live stream, 2026 World Cup semi-final

England: Jordan Pickford – Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O’Reilly – Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice – Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon – Harry Kane.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez – Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico – Leandro Paredes – Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister – Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.

Live schedule for today’s 2026 World Cup semi-final

Wednesday (July 15, 2026)

  • 2am: England v Argentina

England v Argentina live stream: 2026 World Cup semi-final

  • Watch live on MONOMAX Sports and via AIS PLAY.

The Nation Editorial Team

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