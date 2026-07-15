5,814 local-government appointments face revocation over exam score anomalies

Final revocation orders rest with local authorities

Arsit said the central examination committee did not itself have the final authority to revoke the appointments. Its role was to forward the findings to the three central local-government personnel committees for consideration.

Should those panels approve revocation, the chief executive of each local administrative organisation employing an affected official would have to issue the final order cancelling the appointment.

Authorities must also conduct a full recount and verification of the examination scores before candidates on reserve lists can be promoted to fill any resulting vacancies. The original answer sheets are currently held by the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Department of Local Administration will separately determine whether salaries already paid to any officials whose appointments are cancelled can or should be recovered.

Evidence points to possible manipulation of results

The examination controversy emerged after officials found differences between scores shown in stored images of answer sheets and the processed results used to announce successful candidates.

The Interior Ministry’s preliminary investigation also found that the successful-candidate data file had been accessed 115 times. An employee of a private company linked to the examination process reportedly appeared in the file’s editing history, raising suspicions that information may have been altered while the results and candidate lists were being processed.

Criminal and disciplinary inquiries continue

Police have detained three suspects over allegations including document falsification and the entry of false or manipulated information into a computer system. The suspects have denied the allegations and remain presumed innocent unless convicted by a final court ruling.

A serious disciplinary investigation into officials allegedly connected with the examination process is also under way. The panel has been given a 120-day framework and may expand its inquiry beyond the officials identified during the initial fact-finding process if further evidence emerges.

Arsit said the investigation was not necessarily limited to the latest appointment round. Although authorities have not ordered an automatic review of all approximately 50,000 people who passed the 2025 examination, earlier results could be examined if evidence from the continuing investigation points to wider irregularities.

He also said an official appointed as secretary to one of the investigative committees had withdrawn after the person’s name emerged in NACC material. The official would no longer take part in the process in order to avoid a potential conflict and demonstrate impartiality.

The prime minister has instructed the authorities to pursue the case fully and ensure that the findings and subsequent action can be clearly explained to the public.