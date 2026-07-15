Udom Sittiwirattham’s key rulings under spotlight as he becomes Constitutional Court president

The Constitutional Court judges’ meeting on July 15, 2026, voted by majority to select Udom Sittiwirattham as the new president of the Constitutional Court.

His record in major political cases has drawn public interest, with his past opinions and voting patterns summarised as follows.



1. Move Forward Party dissolution case, 2024

Vote: In favour of dissolving the party.

Udom was among the panel of Constitutional Court judges who voted unanimously, 9-0, to dissolve the Move Forward Party and ban its executive committee members from politics.

The court found that the party had exercised its rights or freedoms in a manner aimed at overthrowing the democratic regime of government with the King as Head of State, arising from its campaign to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code.



2. Saksayam Chidchob share concealment case involving Buri Charoen, 2024

Vote: Minority opinion; found that his ministerial status did not end.

In the case where the court voted by majority, 7-1, to remove Saksayam Chidchob from ministerial office, Udom was the sole dissenting judge.

In his individual opinion, he found that the share transfer had been carried out lawfully and that the transferee had sufficient financial standing. He found no clear evidence that the transaction was a disguised legal act, and therefore ruled that it did not violate Section 187 of the Constitution.