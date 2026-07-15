Udom Sittiwirattham’s key rulings under spotlight as he becomes Constitutional Court president

The Constitutional Court judges’ meeting on July 15, 2026, voted by majority to select Udom Sittiwirattham as the new president of the Constitutional Court.
His record in major political cases has drawn public interest, with his past opinions and voting patterns summarised as follows.
1. Move Forward Party dissolution case, 2024
Vote: In favour of dissolving the party.
Udom was among the panel of Constitutional Court judges who voted unanimously, 9-0, to dissolve the Move Forward Party and ban its executive committee members from politics.
The court found that the party had exercised its rights or freedoms in a manner aimed at overthrowing the democratic regime of government with the King as Head of State, arising from its campaign to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code.
2. Saksayam Chidchob share concealment case involving Buri Charoen, 2024
Vote: Minority opinion; found that his ministerial status did not end.
In the case where the court voted by majority, 7-1, to remove Saksayam Chidchob from ministerial office, Udom was the sole dissenting judge.
In his individual opinion, he found that the share transfer had been carried out lawfully and that the transferee had sufficient financial standing. He found no clear evidence that the transaction was a disguised legal act, and therefore ruled that it did not violate Section 187 of the Constitution.
3. Srettha Thavisin ethics case over appointment of Pichit Chuenban, 2024
Vote: Majority opinion; found that his ministerial status ended.
Udom voted with the 5-4 majority to remove Srettha Thavisin from the premiership.
The court found that the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as a minister showed a lack of evident honesty and integrity and constituted a serious breach of ethical standards.
4. Paetongtarn Shinawatra case over leaked audio conversation with Hun Sen, 2025
Vote: Majority opinion; found that her ministerial status ended.
In the case seeking the removal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra over an alleged serious ethical breach arising from a leaked audio conversation with Samdech Hun Sen, former Cambodian leader, Udom joined the majority in ruling that she should be removed as head of government.
5. Emergency decree authorising the Finance Ministry to borrow 400 billion baht, 2026
Vote: Majority opinion; found that it did not violate the Constitution.
In the ruling on the emergency decree authorising borrowing to tackle the energy crisis and support technological transition, Udom joined the 7-2 majority in finding that the law had been issued lawfully under the urgent necessity conditions set out in Section 172 of the Constitution.
The ruling allowed the current government to proceed with the borrowing plan.
1. Prayut Chan-o-cha’s eight-year premiership limit case, 2022
Udom was part of the 6-3 majority that ruled General Prayut Chan-o-cha could continue serving as prime minister.
The court ruled that his premiership term should be counted from 2017, the year the current Constitution came into force.
2. “Overthrow of government” case involving Ratsadon leaders Anon, Mike and Rung, 2021
Udom ruled that the actions at the time had not yet reached the level of overthrowing the government.
However, the court ordered the respondents to refrain from similar actions in the future as a preventive measure.
3. Thamanat Prompow qualification case over Australian court conviction
Udom was part of the panel that ruled that a foreign court judgment had no binding effect on disqualifications under the Thai Constitution.
As a result, Captain Thamanat Prompow was not disqualified at that time.
Source: Krungthep Turakij