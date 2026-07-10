Five gains for Anutin government after B400bn loan decree clears court

The Constitutional Court’s ruling on July 9, 2026, that the emergency decree authorising the Finance Ministry to borrow 400 billion baht to tackle the impact of the energy crisis and support Thailand’s energy transition does not violate Section 172 of the Constitution has done more than unlock the government’s borrowing plan.
The court voted 7 to 2 that the decree was constitutional, in what is being seen as a legal victory with direct implications for the stability of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government.
Although the opposition can still scrutinise the details of spending under each project, the ruling has eased political pressure on the government and opened space for the administration to move ahead fully with key policies.
After the ruling, Anutin said the government would work with sincerity and do everything for the people, stressing that it would closely monitor every baht.
He said the money was a loan, not an ordinary budget allocation, and therefore every baht must be used for maximum value. The interest rate was also very low, after the Finance Ministry negotiated it down to 1.2%.
“With costs this low, every baht of this money must be used to create added value and benefits, generating repeated rounds of economic circulation. Each round allows us to collect various forms of tax revenue. With such low interest, we also do not have to worry about whether we have enough budget to pay the interest,” Anutin said.
The Prime Minister said the spending plan under the emergency loan decree would also be used to restructure the energy system. He believed this would help reduce electricity-related costs for the public.
He added that the government must use this opportunity to deliver broad benefits for the administration, the public and the country, while increasing economic value.
The opposition had earlier raised questions over whether the emergency loan decree met the constitutional conditions of an “emergency and urgent necessity”.
Had the court ruled against the decree, it could have affected the government’s legitimacy and opened the way for political pressure.
However, with the Constitutional Court ruling that the decree is constitutional, the government can now argue that its use of executive power is within the legal framework. This reduces criticism over the legality of issuing the decree.
The direct result of the ruling is that the government can immediately use the second tranche of 200 billion baht.
This budget is regarded as policy ammunition that the government can use to push key measures, including support for electric vehicles, the conversion of public transport to electric vehicles, household solar rooftop projects, smart grid development and clean-energy investment.
Having a large budget at its disposal will also help the government accelerate visible results for the public before entering the second half of its term.
Politically, the ruling reduces a key risk factor that could have affected the stability of the coalition government.
With the legal issue settled, the core government party and coalition partners can move forward more confidently with joint policies. At the same time, opposition pressure over the legality of the emergency decree has eased.
The ruling is also expected to increase confidence among government agencies in accelerating project proposals, as they no longer need to worry that budget use could be disrupted by legal disputes.
The second loan tranche is not aimed only at short-term economic stimulus. It is also designed to support Thailand’s energy transition.
Several ministries are preparing to propose projects immediately, including:
If these projects proceed as planned, they could become concrete achievements for the government and help build its image as an administration driving the green economy and energy transition.
Another major positive effect is stronger confidence among the private sector, investors and financial institutions.
With the legal issue settled, uncertainty over the use of the loan has been reduced, allowing public investment projects to move forward continuously.
Businesses related to clean energy, electric vehicles, solar cells and infrastructure could benefit from the government’s investment spending.
Although the government has gained from the Constitutional Court’s ruling, this does not mean the use of the loan will be free from scrutiny.
The opposition can still monitor and examine budget allocations, project value for money, spending transparency and the effectiveness of each measure through parliamentary mechanisms and oversight bodies.
The Constitutional Court’s ruling is therefore not only a legal endorsement of the 400-billion-baht loan decree. It also removes a major constraint for the Anutin government in terms of legality, government stability and economic-policy implementation.
However, the key test from now on will not simply be whether the government can borrow the money.
The real test will be how effectively it manages the remaining more than 200 billion baht to produce concrete results, generate economic growth, strengthen energy security and meet public expectations.
That outcome will be the real political measure of the government’s success — even more than the court ruling itself.
Source: Thansettakij