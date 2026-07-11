Price Hikes Hit Lunch Staples as Thai Workers Face Living Cost Crunch

Thailand's TPSO warns of further retail food price rises as inflation and high energy costs force small restaurant operators to pass on expenses.

Thailand’s urban workforce is facing an escalating squeeze on disposable income as the price of popular ready-to-eat meals climbs across the country, driven by stubborn energy costs and transport inflation.

A market survey conducted by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), under the Ministry of Commerce, revealed that prices have been adjusted upwards for 438 items across seven staple one-dish meals—including fried rice, noodles, and the ubiquitous Pad Kra Prow (basil stir-fry). The increases affect 28.53% of all surveyed items.

While menu prices have risen by a seemingly modest 5 to 10 baht per plate, the cumulative financial impact on consumers is substantial.

For urban workers relying on food stalls for two meals a day, a 5 baht increase adds roughly 300 baht to monthly outgoings, while a 10 baht hike burdens household budgets with an extra 600 baht per month. This burden is compounded by rising public transport fares and commuting costs.

The sharpest adjustments were found in the entry-level 40 and 50 baht price brackets. Many micro-vendors have introduced flat 10 baht increases—representing a sharp 20% to 25% price jump—affecting more than a tenth of the 1,535 items surveyed.

This trend deals a direct blow to salaried staff and low-income groups, whose wages remain flat while daily living costs escalate.

