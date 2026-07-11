Thai Creative Exports Boom as Vietnam Deals Hit 275m Baht

Thailand's DITP secures 275m baht in entertainment deals at the Thai Film Festival in Vietnam, boosting regional co-productions and digital distribution.



Thailand’s creative sector is rapidly cementing its status as a high-value export engine within Southeast Asia, following a highly successful trade mission to Vietnam that secured commercial deals worth over 275 million baht.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) led a delegation of Thai entertainment executives to Vietnam for targeted business matchmaking sessions at the Thai Film Festival in Vietnam 2026.

The initiative yielded substantial agreements spanning intellectual property (IP) licensing, theatrical distribution rights, digital streaming contracts, and international co-productions.

Pornvit Sila-on, deputy director-general of the DITP at the Ministry of Commerce, confirmed that the trade mission achieved exceptional results. The event brought together 22 Thai production houses and 21 Vietnamese distribution firms, facilitating 160 formal business appointments.



