DITP leads Thai software firms into Kenya, tops Bt165m in talks

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under the Commerce Ministry held a business matching event for Thai and Kenyan software service companies in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 4.

The first day of talks exceeded expectations, with more than 73 Kenyan entrepreneurs taking part and generating combined trade negotiation value of more than 165 million baht, while also opening the door to long-term business partnerships.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of DITP, said the event was held in line with the policy of Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, which aims to expand trade opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs, particularly service businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The push was intended to help Thai businesses cope with the impact of volatile global economic conditions, including geopolitical pressures, a slowing economy and uncertainty arising from conflicts in several parts of the world, she explained.