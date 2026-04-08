DITP leads Thai software firms into Kenya, tops Bt165m in talks

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under the Commerce Ministry held a business matching event for Thai and Kenyan software service companies in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 4.
The first day of talks exceeded expectations, with more than 73 Kenyan entrepreneurs taking part and generating combined trade negotiation value of more than 165 million baht, while also opening the door to long-term business partnerships.
Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of DITP, said the event was held in line with the policy of Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, which aims to expand trade opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs, particularly service businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The push was intended to help Thai businesses cope with the impact of volatile global economic conditions, including geopolitical pressures, a slowing economy and uncertainty arising from conflicts in several parts of the world, she explained.
For this event, DITP led 14 Thai companies in software, software services and related businesses to hold trade talks with Kenyan firms.
The strong first-day results reflected high interest in Thai technology and digital services in the Kenyan market, with several promising partners identified for possible future business cooperation.
The businesses that attracted interest included hotel management software, AI marketing software and smart waste management systems.
In addition, Sunanta held discussions with William Kabogo Gitau, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy; Lucy Kiruthu, Kenya’s Ambassador to Thailand; and representatives of Kenyan government agencies from the ICT and trade ministries.
The talks focused on expanding trade and investment cooperation in the IT industry, hotel businesses, agricultural market access and renewable energy.
The Kenyan side also invited Thai entrepreneurs to invest in the country to support the growth of its digital industry, particularly in data centre infrastructure, which is expected to continue expanding across Africa.
Those seeking more information can contact the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, on 1169 or through the DITP website, and follow international trade opportunities via THAITRADE.COM.