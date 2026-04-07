DITP pushes wider Thai exports to Kenya’s Kingsway and Konza

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under the Commerce Ministry, said after talks with Dr Manish Shah, chairman of Kingsway Group, that the discussions had focused on opportunities to expand imports of Thai food and other products into Kenya.
Kingsway Group owns Thai restaurants and has affiliated companies involved in importing products into Kenya. Dr Shah also serves as Honorary Trade Advisor for Thailand in Kenya.
Sunanta said the discussions were in line with the ministry’s policy of expanding trade opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs in new markets.
During the discussions, DITP was informed that Kenya is a member of four regional economic cooperation frameworks. This presents an opportunity for foreign investors in Kenya to benefit from privileges available under those frameworks.
Kenya also has special economic zones (SEZs) aimed at encouraging more foreign investment. In addition, Thai industries with strong potential for investment in Kenya include agriculture, ICT, pharmaceuticals and food packaging.
At the same time, DITP led 14 Thai entrepreneurs in software, software services and related businesses on a visit to Konza Technopolis, a Kenyan provider of software and technology-related business services.
The company is also driving the development of a smart city project and a global technology hub currently under construction in Kenya, which has earned the nickname “Silicon Savannah”.
The Thai delegation was welcomed by Josephine Ndambuki, Chief Manager of Business Development and Innovation at Konza Technopolis, who introduced the company and its operations.
Konza Technopolis has expressed interest in expanding imports of software products and software services from Thai businesses to support its smart city project. DITP said it stands ready to act as an intermediary in forging further cooperation between Konza Technopolis and Thai entrepreneurs.
Kenya was Thailand’s fourth-largest export market in Africa in 2025. Last year, Thailand exported goods worth US$216.84 million to Kenya, including around US$60.64 million in agricultural and food products.
Thailand’s main agricultural and food exports to Kenya include rice, sugar, wheat products and other prepared foods, canned seafood, and beverages.
Those seeking more information can contact the Department of International Trade Promotion on 1169 or visit www.ditp.go.th. International trade opportunities can also be followed via the THAITRADE.COM platform.