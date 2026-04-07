DITP pushes wider Thai exports to Kenya’s Kingsway and Konza

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under the Commerce Ministry, said after talks with Dr Manish Shah, chairman of Kingsway Group, that the discussions had focused on opportunities to expand imports of Thai food and other products into Kenya.

Kingsway Group owns Thai restaurants and has affiliated companies involved in importing products into Kenya. Dr Shah also serves as Honorary Trade Advisor for Thailand in Kenya.

Sunanta said the discussions were in line with the ministry’s policy of expanding trade opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs in new markets.