Thai Content Invades Miami as DITP Eyes Lucrative Hispanic Markets

Thai dramas and series secure US$3.75m (120m THB) in trade deals at Content Americas 2026, marking a strategic breakthrough into Latin American media.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, has successfully led a delegation of Thai media entrepreneurs to Content Americas 2026.

Held from 19–22 January at the Hilton Miami Downtown, the event saw the debut of the "Thailand Pavilion," a strategic initiative designed to project Thai soft power into the rapidly expanding Hispanic and Latin American markets.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the DITP, noted that the event serves as a vital international crossroads for producers, distributors, and buyers.

This year’s showcase attracted over 2,100 attendees, including 850 buying companies from across North and Latin America, highlighting the region's growing appetite for fresh, international intellectual property.

Trade Value Reaches 120 Million THB

Representing the vanguard of Thai entertainment, nine companies participated in intensive business matching sessions.

The DITP confirmed that the delegation secured 108 business appointments, resulting in an estimated trade value of 120 million baht (approximately US$3.75 million).

