Thai Content Invades Miami as DITP Eyes Lucrative Hispanic Markets

Thai dramas and series secure US$3.75m (120m THB) in trade deals at Content Americas 2026, marking a strategic breakthrough into Latin American media.
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, has successfully led a delegation of Thai media entrepreneurs to Content Americas 2026.
Held from 19–22 January at the Hilton Miami Downtown, the event saw the debut of the "Thailand Pavilion," a strategic initiative designed to project Thai soft power into the rapidly expanding Hispanic and Latin American markets.
Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the DITP, noted that the event serves as a vital international crossroads for producers, distributors, and buyers.
This year’s showcase attracted over 2,100 attendees, including 850 buying companies from across North and Latin America, highlighting the region's growing appetite for fresh, international intellectual property.
Trade Value Reaches 120 Million THB
Representing the vanguard of Thai entertainment, nine companies participated in intensive business matching sessions.
The DITP confirmed that the delegation secured 108 business appointments, resulting in an estimated trade value of 120 million baht (approximately US$3.75 million).
While traditional dramas and television series remained popular, foreign platforms showed particular interest in:
BL (Boys’ Love) Content: A genre where Thailand remains a global market leader.
Micro-dramas & Short-form Video: Formats seeing explosive growth on FAST TV (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) and AVoD platforms.
Strategic Partnerships and Co-productions
The event facilitated several landmark discussions. Producers from Brazil and Mexico have begun negotiations to localise Thai content for Latin American audiences, while major Thai studios engaged with US and European counterparts regarding rights management and future co-production ventures.
Furthermore, buyers from Peru and Argentina expressed interest in "finished programmes," seeking to integrate Thai storytelling into their local digital ecosystems through both traditional broadcast and digital streaming services.
Looking ahead, the DITP has outlined an aggressive international roadmap for the remainder of the year.
Following the success in Miami, the department plans to support Thai presence at the Hong Kong Filmart, the Marché du Film in Cannes, and upcoming trade missions specifically targeting Mexico and Brazil.
The Ministry of Commerce remains committed to fostering these global alliances, ensuring that the "Thai Wave" continues to achieve sustainable commercial success on the world stage.