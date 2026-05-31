Micro Blue Moon marks year’s farthest full moon on Visakha Bucha

On the night of Visakha Bucha Day, Sunday (May 31, 2026), observers may watch for a “Micro Blue Moon”, the year’s farthest full moon and the second full moon of the month. The full moon will appear slightly smaller than usual and will not turn blue.

The full moon will appear slightly smaller than usual and will not turn blue.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) said that on Visakha Bucha Day 2026, which this year falls on Sunday, a “Micro Full Moon”, or the year’s farthest full moon, will occur at about 3pm, when the moon will be about 406,127 kilometres from Earth.

It will also be the second full moon of the month, or a “Blue Moon”.