Rare lunar night – Micro Blue Moon to glow over Thailand on Visakha Bucha

The National Astronomical Research Institute, or NARIT, is inviting the public to observe a rare Micro Blue Moon on the night of Visakha Bucha Day, May 31, 2026, when the full moon will be at its farthest point from Earth this year.

NARIT said the phenomenon will also mark the second full moon of the month, making it a Blue Moon. The institute stressed, however, that the moon will not turn blue. Instead, the full moon will appear slightly smaller than usual because of its distance from Earth.

According to NARIT, the Micro Full Moon will occur at around 3pm on May 31, when the moon will be about 406,127 kilometres from Earth. As the full moon will also be the second full moon in May, the two phenomena are collectively known in astronomy as a Micro Blue Moon.

The last Micro Blue Moon occurred about six years ago, on October 31, 2020. On the night of May 31 this year, the full moon will therefore appear marginally smaller than a typical full moon.