View the 'Super Full Moon' on Loy Krathong Night

Typically, the moon orbits Earth in an elliptical pattern, taking about one month to complete a cycle. This causes the moon to reach its closest point to Earth, known as the perigee, with an average distance of 357,000 kilometres, and its farthest point, called the apogee, with an average distance of 406,000 kilometres. The variation in the moon's size as seen from Earth can be explained scientifically based on its orbit.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has announced that it will set up telescopes at five main observation points for the public to view the supermoon on Loy Krathong Night. The event will be held from 6pm to 10pm at the Sirindhorn Astronomical Park in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, and at the Chalermprakiet 7th Cycle Memorial Observatory in Chachoengsao, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Songkhla. The event is free of charge.