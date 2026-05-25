Thailand defend takraw final walkout as ISTAF backs referee in Malaysia row

Thai camp: ‘A protest, not a surrender’

After the Thai squad returned through Suvarnabhumi Airport, Auychai firmly defended the team’s actions, saying Thailand had not walked away simply to concede but had made a stand against what it viewed as an unacceptable decision. He said the Thai player’s heel had not crossed the line and claimed the linesman had also indicated there was no foul.

Auychai said Thailand would have continued had the point been restored, but argued that playing on after such a decision would have left the team fighting under conditions it did not accept. He also said Thailand’s frustration was directed at the officiating, not at the Malaysian players or local supporters, adding that some Malaysian fans later apologised to the Thai team.

TAT backs players after airport return

Takraw Association of Thailand president Thana Chaiprasit also backed the squad after their return, saying he was satisfied with the overall performance despite the controversy. Thana highlighted the short preparation period, saying the players had only 14 days to train together before the tournament but still returned with one world title and a runners-up finish in the men’s team event.

The association later posted a formal message thanking fans for their support and saying it accepted all comments and criticism. It said that although the result was not what many had expected, the team still had “goals, hope and bigger missions ahead”.

Malaysia celebrate, but coach admits discomfort

Malaysia celebrated a major breakthrough after being declared champions, ending Thailand’s dominance in the event. However, Malaysia head coach Ahmad Jais Baharun admitted he was uncomfortable with the manner of victory and said he would have preferred the match to be decided on court.

Ahmad Jais nevertheless defended the referee’s decision, saying the replay showed the Thai player’s leg had crossed under the net. He also criticised Thailand for refusing to continue, saying the match was still open and should have been finished professionally.

Malaysian federation files complaint

The fallout widened when the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Federation lodged an official complaint with ISTAF over the conduct of several senior Thai officials during the stoppage. Bernama reported that PSM named TAT president Thana Chaiprasit, secretary-general Dr Srihasak Arirachakaran and former team manager Piroj Archaroongroj, claiming they were not listed on the official match sheet but entered the bench area during the dispute.

PSM said any dissatisfaction should have gone through official protest procedures rather than a refusal to continue, and asked ISTAF to review whether further action was needed under its disciplinary and governance framework.

Thai fans vent fury online

The controversy also triggered an angry backlash among Thai sepak takraw fans on Facebook. Many comments accused the Singaporean referee of favouring Malaysia, while some called for Thailand to consider pulling out of the international association. Others went further, suggesting Thailand should push a separate “takraw” identity by dropping the word “sepak” and inviting other countries to join a new competition structure. These were fan reactions, not the official position of the Thai association.

The dispute has now moved beyond one point in a final. For Thailand, it has become a question of refereeing standards and respect for a traditional powerhouse. For Malaysia, it is a long-awaited triumph that has been overshadowed by controversy. For ISTAF, the case is now a test of whether the sport can contain one of its fiercest rivalries without damaging its international credibility.