Thailand defend takraw final walkout as ISTAF backs referee in Malaysia row

The fierce Thailand-Malaysia sepak takraw rivalry has erupted into one of the sport’s biggest controversies after Thailand refused to continue the men’s team regu final at the ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup 2026 on Saturday night, handing Malaysia the title and triggering a war of words over refereeing, rules and sportsmanship.
The drama came in the deciding Team C match of the final at Titiwangsa Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, with the overall tie level at 1-1. Thailand were trailing by one set but leading 14-13 in the second, apparently one point away from forcing a deciding set, when Singaporean referee Muhammad Radi ruled that a Thai player had committed a centre-line violation. Thai media reported that Thailand had struck what they believed was the set-winning point, only for the referee to disallow it and award the point to Malaysia, making it 14-14.
Thailand immediately protested the call, insisting the player’s foot had not crossed into Malaysia’s side. According to the Thai camp, a video review showed no “over” offence, and the referee initially indicated “Not Over” before the decision was upheld on the basis of a centre-line or line-stepping fault. Team manager Auychai Srisuwan later said Thailand could not accept the change in explanation, claiming the rule cited by officials was no longer applied in that context.
The Thai side refused to resume unless the point was restored or the referee was replaced. After the delay, officials ruled that Thailand had failed to return to play within the permitted time, and Malaysia were awarded the match and the final 2-1.
The International Sepaktakraw Federation later issued a statement saying the referee had called a centre-line violation “in accordance with ISTAF rules”. It said such violations are not covered by the current challenge system, despite the Thai team requesting a review.
ISTAF said that because Thailand did not return to the court within the time allowed, the referee awarded the match to Malaysia. The federation also stressed that teams who disagree with a decision should file an official protest rather than refuse to continue playing, adding that the matter had been referred to the relevant disciplinary authorities for further investigation.
After the Thai squad returned through Suvarnabhumi Airport, Auychai firmly defended the team’s actions, saying Thailand had not walked away simply to concede but had made a stand against what it viewed as an unacceptable decision. He said the Thai player’s heel had not crossed the line and claimed the linesman had also indicated there was no foul.
Auychai said Thailand would have continued had the point been restored, but argued that playing on after such a decision would have left the team fighting under conditions it did not accept. He also said Thailand’s frustration was directed at the officiating, not at the Malaysian players or local supporters, adding that some Malaysian fans later apologised to the Thai team.
Takraw Association of Thailand president Thana Chaiprasit also backed the squad after their return, saying he was satisfied with the overall performance despite the controversy. Thana highlighted the short preparation period, saying the players had only 14 days to train together before the tournament but still returned with one world title and a runners-up finish in the men’s team event.
The association later posted a formal message thanking fans for their support and saying it accepted all comments and criticism. It said that although the result was not what many had expected, the team still had “goals, hope and bigger missions ahead”.
Malaysia celebrated a major breakthrough after being declared champions, ending Thailand’s dominance in the event. However, Malaysia head coach Ahmad Jais Baharun admitted he was uncomfortable with the manner of victory and said he would have preferred the match to be decided on court.
Ahmad Jais nevertheless defended the referee’s decision, saying the replay showed the Thai player’s leg had crossed under the net. He also criticised Thailand for refusing to continue, saying the match was still open and should have been finished professionally.
The fallout widened when the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Federation lodged an official complaint with ISTAF over the conduct of several senior Thai officials during the stoppage. Bernama reported that PSM named TAT president Thana Chaiprasit, secretary-general Dr Srihasak Arirachakaran and former team manager Piroj Archaroongroj, claiming they were not listed on the official match sheet but entered the bench area during the dispute.
PSM said any dissatisfaction should have gone through official protest procedures rather than a refusal to continue, and asked ISTAF to review whether further action was needed under its disciplinary and governance framework.
The controversy also triggered an angry backlash among Thai sepak takraw fans on Facebook. Many comments accused the Singaporean referee of favouring Malaysia, while some called for Thailand to consider pulling out of the international association. Others went further, suggesting Thailand should push a separate “takraw” identity by dropping the word “sepak” and inviting other countries to join a new competition structure. These were fan reactions, not the official position of the Thai association.
The dispute has now moved beyond one point in a final. For Thailand, it has become a question of refereeing standards and respect for a traditional powerhouse. For Malaysia, it is a long-awaited triumph that has been overshadowed by controversy. For ISTAF, the case is now a test of whether the sport can contain one of its fiercest rivalries without damaging its international credibility.