Friend of Hong Kong Star Andy Lau Narrowly Escapes THB200m Airport Investment Scam in Thailand

A close associate of actor Andy Lau alerts Thai police after a high-profile couple allegedly used fake Suvarnabhumi Airport concessions to lure investors.

A prominent Hong Kong businessman and close associate of film star Andy Lau has approached Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) after narrowly escaping a sophisticated 200 million baht investment fraud.

Chan Wai, 55, accompanied by a local coordinator, Daeng Phaothai, met with investigators in Bangkok on Monday to seek legal counsel and provide intelligence on a husband-and-wife scamming operation targeting wealthy foreign investors.

The ordeal began when Chan, who was visiting Thailand to negotiate a film project with martial arts star Tony Jaa, was introduced to a Thai woman known as "Ms Cartoon" and her husband.

The couple, who had minor historical ties to the film industry, allegedly used the introduction to pitch a seemingly lucrative investment opportunity, claiming they had secured an exclusive concession to operate foreign currency exchange booths inside Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport.



