A close associate of actor Andy Lau alerts Thai police after a high-profile couple allegedly used fake Suvarnabhumi Airport concessions to lure investors.
A prominent Hong Kong businessman and close associate of film star Andy Lau has approached Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) after narrowly escaping a sophisticated 200 million baht investment fraud.
Chan Wai, 55, accompanied by a local coordinator, Daeng Phaothai, met with investigators in Bangkok on Monday to seek legal counsel and provide intelligence on a husband-and-wife scamming operation targeting wealthy foreign investors.
The ordeal began when Chan, who was visiting Thailand to negotiate a film project with martial arts star Tony Jaa, was introduced to a Thai woman known as "Ms Cartoon" and her husband.
The couple, who had minor historical ties to the film industry, allegedly used the introduction to pitch a seemingly lucrative investment opportunity, claiming they had secured an exclusive concession to operate foreign currency exchange booths inside Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
Lured by the promise of high returns, Chan was on the verge of transferring nearly 200 million baht (approximately $6 million USD) when a close friend intervened.
The contact warned Chan that the couple were notorious, national-level fraudsters who had previously swindled him out of 20 million baht. Subsequent background checks revealed the duo faced multiple active fraud indictments in Thai courts and had previously served prison sentences. Chan immediately froze all financial transactions.
"When confronted, the husband attempted to deflect blame, claiming he wasn’t legally married to Ms Cartoon and knew nothing of the scheme," Chan said through an interpreter. "However, their social media showed them recently enjoying a lavish honeymoon in Japan and other countries. It is clearly a joint enterprise."
The suspects allegedly established credibility by using "flex culture" on social media, regularly posting photographs alongside Thai high-society figures, senior civil servants, and prominent politicians to project an aura of legitimacy.
This incident underscores a growing trend in Thailand, where international syndicates and local fraudsters increasingly deploy luxury lifestyles and artificial political connections to target foreign capital.
Royal Thai Police data indicates that investment and online fraud have reached unprecedented levels, costing victims billions of baht annually. The use of high-profile, "VIP" networking events and proximity to state officials has become a hallmark of these syndicates, leading authorities to launch multiple crackdowns on deceptive high-society profiles used to bypass investor due diligence.
The CIB has accepted the case files, and investigators are currently reviewing the financial trail. Chan stated he is pursuing the strictest legal action possible, not only to seek justice but to prevent the fraudsters from further damaging Thailand's international business reputation.