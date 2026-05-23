Police raid luxury condo, arrest six Nigerians over romance scams

Thai police have arrested six Nigerian nationals during a raid on a luxury condominium in Nonthaburi, accusing them of involvement in a romance-scam network that allegedly used fake online profiles to deceive victims into transferring money.

The operation, codenamed “Dark Room Crackdown”, was carried out on May 22 at a riverside condominium near Phra Nang Klao Bridge in Bang Kraso, Muang district. Police searched three rooms under warrants issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court.





Officers arrested six suspects aged between 23 and 35. Five were found to have overstayed their visas for periods ranging from 695 to 1,560 days, while checks on the sixth suspect were also conducted as part of the case.