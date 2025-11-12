Six in ten Thais have fallen victim to scams, causing record losses of 110 billion baht



Thailand as a ‘transit hub’ for transnational crime

An even more alarming issue than being a victim of scams is that Thailand is increasingly being used as a “transit point” and logistics centre for regional cybercrime networks — posing a direct threat to national security and sovereignty.

An investigative analysis by The New York Times once warned that Thailand has unintentionally become a strategic hub for such criminal organisations.

These networks are largely driven by Chinese grey syndicates, which have turned Thailand into a key operational corridor for their transnational activities.

Establishing bases in neighbouring countries: These criminal operations are primarily based in conflict-ridden, weakly governed areas of Cambodia (e.g. Sihanoukville, Poipet) and Myanmar (e.g. Shwe Kokko, Myawaddy) — zones where central government control is limited.

Exploiting Thai infrastructure: Criminals take advantage of Thailand’s reliable infrastructure, including stable electricity and internet networks, as well as airports and highways for transporting supplies and trafficking workers who are tricked into forced labour.

Threat to border security: With criminal bases located close to the border, Thailand’s frontier regions have become increasingly vulnerable. Reports also suggest that some syndicates have moved their hideouts into Thailand to evade crackdowns in neighbouring countries.

Thailand’s infrastructure is thus being used not only for logistics but also as a conduit for trafficking victims — many of whom are forced into online scamming operations, perpetuating a vicious cycle where Thais become both financial victims and coerced perpetrators.

Thailand’s role as a transit country has escalated the issue from mere cybercrime to a serious threat to political stability and national sovereignty, demanding urgent, coordinated action at the policy level.

The scam crisis: A national battle that requires everyone’s cooperation

For the public – vigilance is the best defence:

Awareness is the strongest shield. People must remember that “too-good-to-be-true offers, free deals, or guaranteed high returns” do not exist.

Basic precautions include never sharing personal information, never clicking suspicious links, and hanging up immediately when in doubt before verifying directly with the relevant authorities.

If one falls victim, the first step is to freeze the affected bank account and immediately file a report with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau via hotline 1441.

For the government – act decisively and strengthen cross-border cooperation:

Domestic crackdowns alone are no longer sufficient. The government must adopt proactive, integrated measures and enhance international collaboration to trace money laundering routes, including those involving cryptocurrency and real estate.

Thailand must also use diplomatic and legal channels to pressure neighbouring countries to dismantle criminal bases near its borders.

Failing to contain this crisis is akin to letting wildfire spread unchecked. Every sector — public, private, and international — must now act decisively to “extinguish the fire at its source” before the damage becomes irreparable.