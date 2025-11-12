Six in ten Thais have fallen victim to scams, causing record losses of 110 billion baht

The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) has revealed alarming new data showing that six in ten Thais have fallen victim to scams, with total financial losses soaring to 110 billion baht in just one year — the highest ever recorded.
Modern scam operations now go far beyond the old-fashioned phone frauds. Experts classify them into two main types, each relying on psychological manipulation in opposite ways:
The rise of scamming is not only reflected in police reports but is now being described as a “cancer” eating away at public trust and Thailand’s overall economy, particularly its tourism sector — one of the country’s main economic engines.
Global reports on human trafficking and online fraud have sparked fear among international travellers and begun to undermine Thailand’s image as a safe travel destination.
According to GASA, Thais lost an average of 12,956 baht per person to scams last year, totalling 110 billion baht in losses nationwide.
This erosion of trust is already impacting tourism. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), warned that in 2025, the number of foreign tourists could drop by 6% (to 33.4 million), with tourism revenue falling by 5% (to 1.51 trillion baht) — mainly due to global concern over scams and human trafficking reports.
The most dramatic decline is seen among Chinese tourists, whose arrivals have plummeted by 35%, despite once being Thailand’s largest market and tourism driver. This underscores the severe loss of confidence among international travellers.
These figures show that Thailand’s scam epidemic is not only a domestic crime problem but a national reputation crisis, undermining its status as a safe and welcoming destination while dragging the economy into deeper uncertainty.
An even more alarming issue than being a victim of scams is that Thailand is increasingly being used as a “transit point” and logistics centre for regional cybercrime networks — posing a direct threat to national security and sovereignty.
An investigative analysis by The New York Times once warned that Thailand has unintentionally become a strategic hub for such criminal organisations.
These networks are largely driven by Chinese grey syndicates, which have turned Thailand into a key operational corridor for their transnational activities.
Thailand’s infrastructure is thus being used not only for logistics but also as a conduit for trafficking victims — many of whom are forced into online scamming operations, perpetuating a vicious cycle where Thais become both financial victims and coerced perpetrators.
Thailand’s role as a transit country has escalated the issue from mere cybercrime to a serious threat to political stability and national sovereignty, demanding urgent, coordinated action at the policy level.
For the public – vigilance is the best defence:
Awareness is the strongest shield. People must remember that “too-good-to-be-true offers, free deals, or guaranteed high returns” do not exist.
Basic precautions include never sharing personal information, never clicking suspicious links, and hanging up immediately when in doubt before verifying directly with the relevant authorities.
If one falls victim, the first step is to freeze the affected bank account and immediately file a report with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau via hotline 1441.
For the government – act decisively and strengthen cross-border cooperation:
Domestic crackdowns alone are no longer sufficient. The government must adopt proactive, integrated measures and enhance international collaboration to trace money laundering routes, including those involving cryptocurrency and real estate.
Thailand must also use diplomatic and legal channels to pressure neighbouring countries to dismantle criminal bases near its borders.
Failing to contain this crisis is akin to letting wildfire spread unchecked. Every sector — public, private, and international — must now act decisively to “extinguish the fire at its source” before the damage becomes irreparable.