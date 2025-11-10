PM vows zero tolerance on scam networks, pledges prosecution for all involved

“We are no longer on the defensive; we are taking the offensive,” Anutin said, noting that the police had already seized tens of billions of baht in assets, revoked visas, deported foreign suspects, and cancelled numerous Thai citizenships and mule accounts linked to scams.

Addressing public concerns that state officials or politicians might be involved, Anutin vowed uncompromising action.

“If anyone — officials or politicians — is found connected to scammers, there will be no negotiations and no exemptions,” he stated firmly. “This government will not clear anyone. The law will be applied strictly and equally.”

He urged the public to remain alert and share information with relevant authorities if they suspect wrongdoing, stressing that scam prevention depends on public awareness.

“Scammers use our ignorance as a weapon. The best defence is knowledge. We will continue educating citizens nationwide until these crimes can no longer harm our people,” he said.

“Thailand stands as the strongest enemy of scammers — there are no safe havens for them in our country under law enforcement protection,” Anutin added.