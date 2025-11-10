Cyber police and AMLO raid 36 locations linked to Ly Yong Phat

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) launched coordinated raids on 36 locations across Bangkok and Trat province on Sunday (November 9) to seize assets linked to Phat Suphapha, also known as Ly Yong Phat — a Cambodian senator and businessman of Chinese and Thai Koh Kong descent, and owner of the LYP Group.
Among the key sites was a pair of condominium units in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. Officers reported finding no occupants, only building management staff, and proceeded to seize property-related documents from the premises.
In Trat province, officials confiscated land worth around 5 million baht and bank accounts holding more than 88.2 million baht.
The operation followed an extensive cybercrime investigation, which revealed connections between Ly Yong Phat, his associates, and an international scam network. Evidence indicated a structured system of profit-sharing and money laundering activities.
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for five individuals within the network — including Ly Yong Phat, 67, his close associate Chokchai Suphapha, 37, and three Chinese nationals — on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and joint money laundering.
Government sources said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has prioritised the suppression of call-centre gangs and scam networks as a national agenda, directing all relevant agencies to conduct sweeping crackdowns.
Further details of the investigation are expected to be announced at a press conference at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok on Monday (November 10).