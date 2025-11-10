Cyber police and AMLO raid 36 locations linked to Ly Yong Phat

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) launched coordinated raids on 36 locations across Bangkok and Trat province on Sunday (November 9) to seize assets linked to Phat Suphapha, also known as Ly Yong Phat — a Cambodian senator and businessman of Chinese and Thai Koh Kong descent, and owner of the LYP Group.

Among the key sites was a pair of condominium units in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. Officers reported finding no occupants, only building management staff, and proceeded to seize property-related documents from the premises.

In Trat province, officials confiscated land worth around 5 million baht and bank accounts holding more than 88.2 million baht.