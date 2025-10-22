AMLO seizes over 70 million baht of Cambodian senator Ly Yong Phat’s assets in Thailand

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has seized assets worth over 70 million baht belonging to Ly Yong Phat, a Cambodian senator and influential businessman of Chinese-Thai descent, amid investigations into a major cross-border call-centre scam network.

According to authorities, Ly Yong Phat — who also holds Thai citizenship under the name Phat Suphapha — has been linked to the O-Smach Resort Casino in Cambodia, which is suspected of housing operations connected to scam syndicates targeting Thai and international victims.

The seizure applies only to Ly Yong Phat’s assets within Thailand, pending further investigation.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, Commissioner of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), said on Wednesday that the Royal Thai Police has upgraded its efforts against transnational call-centre gangs by establishing a dedicated “war room” in collaboration with banks to strengthen financial surveillance and asset-freezing operations.

He noted that since the establishment of the anti-scam centre, police have successfully blocked more than 40% of attempted fund transfers abroad, disrupting the movement of illicit money from scam operations.