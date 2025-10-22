'Cambodia Scammer' Crisis Hits Thai Tourism Confidence, Industry Urges 'ASEAN Safety Hub' Role

ATTA demands proactive measures as East Asian tourist bookings fall amid safety fears; government approves stimulus

The growing crisis surrounding Cambodia's online scammer centres is severely damaging confidence in Thailand's tourism sector, prompting the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) to urge the government to take a leadership role as the "ASEAN Safety Hub."

ATTA warned that the scam operations have caused East Asian tourists, particularly from key markets like South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, to become increasingly wary of travelling to countries bordering Cambodia, including Thailand.

The Thai Cabinet has responded by approving a separate five-point stimulus package aimed at accelerating government spending and boosting tourism, which officials project will add 0.04% to GDP in the fourth quarter.

The Scammer Impact on Key Markets

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that arrivals from most East Asian countries were down in the first nine months of 2025 (Jan–Sept) compared to the previous year:

China: $3.47$ million arrivals, down 34.97%.

$3.47$ million arrivals, down 34.97%. South Korea: $1.13$ million arrivals, down 17.70%.

$1.13$ million arrivals, down 17.70%. Taiwan: $0.73$ million arrivals, down 9.14%.

Japan saw a slight increase of 5.39% to $0.80$ million arrivals.

Adith Chairattananon, ATTA's Secretary-General, explained that anxiety over the "Scammer Centers" in Cambodia has created a "ripple effect" of uncertainty that extends to transit countries like Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam.