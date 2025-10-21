Anutin orders Vorapak to clarify scammer link allegations, vows Thailand-US cooperation on cybercrime crackdown

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday directed Deputy Finance Minister Vorapak Tanyawong to submit a written clarification after reports linked him to scam operations. Anutin said Vorapak had already planned to address the matter on his personal Facebook page and through a press conference but has now been instructed to formally report to him in writing.
Anutin said he had informed the cabinet that cyber scams must be treated as a national priority. The US ambassador to Thailand had recently met with him to discuss joint operations to track down online scammers. Following the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, cybercrime experts from the US will also arrive in Thailand to enhance cooperation in tackling cross-border scams.
The prime minister dismissed reports that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas had appointed Vorapak to chair a new committee tasked with tracing financial networks linked to call centre gangs and grey businesses. He stressed that he personally heads the National Committee on the Prevention and Suppression of Technological Crimes, while investigations fall under the jurisdiction of the justice minister.
When asked whether allegations involving cabinet members could affect government stability, Anutin said: “If anyone is found guilty, we will take immediate action.”
On the issue of revoking citizenship from those involved in scam operations, he confirmed that “several individuals” are under review and that the results will soon be made public.
Asked whether Thailand would specifically investigate names connected to Prince Holding Group, a company currently under scrutiny overseas, Anutin replied, “We are investigating everyone.”