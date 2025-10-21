Anutin ramps up crackdown on scammers with internet cuts and citizenship revocations

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday chaired the first 2025 meeting of the Committee on the Prevention and Suppression of Cybercrime. Ahead of the session, participants were required to deposit their mobile phones in envelopes with security personnel, with access limited to ministers and committee members only.

Following the meeting, Anutin explained that the government regards cyber scams as a global criminal issue and a national priority. He announced plans to present measures to the Cabinet on October 21 to ensure all ministries and agencies collaborate effectively. Agencies have already seized assets and prosecuted numerous offenders, with amounts reaching billions of baht, though public awareness has been limited due to fragmented communication.

Addressing rumours that some scammers are now in Bangkok, Anutin said they are scattered, with main bases still elsewhere. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) confirmed that signals to the scammers’ side have been blocked, although concerns remain about possible use of roaming signals. Cooperation with source countries, particularly Cambodia, is now a key condition for peace talks, with tackling scammers being one of four core requirements.