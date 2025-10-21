Anutin ramps up crackdown on scammers with internet cuts and citizenship revocations

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday chaired the first 2025 meeting of the Committee on the Prevention and Suppression of Cybercrime. Ahead of the session, participants were required to deposit their mobile phones in envelopes with security personnel, with access limited to ministers and committee members only.
Following the meeting, Anutin explained that the government regards cyber scams as a global criminal issue and a national priority. He announced plans to present measures to the Cabinet on October 21 to ensure all ministries and agencies collaborate effectively. Agencies have already seized assets and prosecuted numerous offenders, with amounts reaching billions of baht, though public awareness has been limited due to fragmented communication.
Addressing rumours that some scammers are now in Bangkok, Anutin said they are scattered, with main bases still elsewhere. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) confirmed that signals to the scammers’ side have been blocked, although concerns remain about possible use of roaming signals. Cooperation with source countries, particularly Cambodia, is now a key condition for peace talks, with tackling scammers being one of four core requirements.
When asked about “tough measures,” the Prime Minister confirmed that authorities can immediately halt services, support, or supply chains that facilitate illegal activities. Internet signals have already been cut during the meeting. He also indicated that other utilities, such as electricity, could be disconnected if used to support criminal acts, without waiting for a National Security Council meeting.
When asked about the reports implicating politicians, the Prime Minister said that on October 19 he had been monitoring when the names would surface from the original source, but the claims were denied. “When it was denied, we treated it as false news. Even the South Korean Embassy in Thailand officially denied it. We remain vigilant, and if there is information, evidence, or financial trails, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the Royal Thai Police are already tracking it,” he explained.
“I want to emphasise that I don’t consider names or positions. If the behaviour clearly constitutes an offence and there is evidence, we will take action regardless of who it is,” the Prime Minister added.
He further stated that some individuals connected to these gangs hold Thai nationality alongside another nationality. He has instructed the Permanent Secretary of the Interior and the Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration to take action against dual nationals, especially those who have applied for Thai nationality but still retain another nationality, including revocation of Thai citizenship.
Regarding opposition claims that there is information on seven politicians, the Prime Minister said that if the opposition provides the details openly, it will simplify matters and avoid speculation about who is guilty. “If there is official information, the government must act immediately, without waiting for debates,” he said.
On whether financial links involving banking institutions require oversight by the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Prime Minister explained that the committee includes both agencies. At Monday’s meeting, it was requested to include the Attorney General, the Director-General of the DSI, the Minister of Commerce, relevant permanent secretaries, and other agencies. “I instructed the secretariat to draft the necessary orders, which I will sign. We will meet as required to proceed with the necessary actions,” added Anutin.