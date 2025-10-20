Anutin signals early House dissolution after Bhumjaithai’s by-election win

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared on Monday that his Bhumjaithai Party is fully prepared to contest the next general election and that he may dissolve the House before the four-month deadline he had promised.

Anutin, the Bhumjaithai leader, hinted at a possible House dissolution before 31 January during an interview with reporters at Government House, following his party’s victory in the Kanchanaburi Constituency 4 by-election.

He said the win demonstrated that Bhumjaithai’s policies and performance had gained the confidence of the people in Kanchanaburi, expressing hope that his government’s work had also benefited citizens across the country.