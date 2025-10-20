Anutin chairs security meeting ahead of GBC–JBC talks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a meeting with senior officials from the armed forces and the Defence Ministry at Government House on Monday morning, ahead of Thailand’s border committee meetings with Cambodia later in the day.

Anutin, who also serves as Interior Minister, convened the security meeting at the Thai Ku Fah Building at 8am.

Among those attending were Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, Deputy Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, Gen Tharapong Malakham, Permanent Secretary for Defence, Supreme Commander Gen Ukrit Boontanon, and Gen Nattapong Praokaew, Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff.