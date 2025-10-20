Anutin chairs security meeting ahead of GBC–JBC talks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a meeting with senior officials from the armed forces and the Defence Ministry at Government House on Monday morning, ahead of Thailand’s border committee meetings with Cambodia later in the day.
Anutin, who also serves as Interior Minister, convened the security meeting at the Thai Ku Fah Building at 8am.
Among those attending were Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, Deputy Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, Gen Tharapong Malakham, Permanent Secretary for Defence, Supreme Commander Gen Ukrit Boontanon, and Gen Nattapong Praokaew, Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff.
It is believed the meeting discussed Cambodian encroachments at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew villages in Sa Kaeo province, as well as a review of the outcomes of a recent four-party meeting between Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, and the United States.
The Monday morning meeting was also expected to brief Anutin on the agenda for the Thai–Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) and General Border Committee (GBC) meetings, being held from Monday to Wednesday. These discussions may be linked to preparations for the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia from 26 to 28 October.
After the meeting, Anutin left Government House to attend a session of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) at the Reunrudee Palace. This marked his first time chairing the ISOC meeting in his capacity as its ex officio chairman.