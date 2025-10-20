Anutin pushes for stronger ISOC role in online scam suppression

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday instructed the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) to take a more active role in coordinating with relevant agencies to combat call-centre and online scams.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said Anutin issued the directive while chairing an ISOC meeting at its headquarters in the Ruenrudee Building on Ratchasima Road in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob, Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, and Gen Chaiyapruek Duangpraphat, ISOC secretary-general. Chiefs of other relevant agencies were also present.