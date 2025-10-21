Anutin inspects sunken Samsen Road, vows safety before reopening

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul conducted a late-night inspection of Samsen Road in Bangkok’s Dusit district on Monday, following a road collapse in front of Vajira Hospital.
Civil engineers and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials briefed Anutin on the ongoing operations and plans to demolish the Samsen Police Station building, which was severely affected by the subsidence.
According to the latest updates, over 1,700 cubic metres of crushed stone have been used to fill the gaps as planned. Water spraying and compaction work have been completed, while underground water levels are being closely monitored to prevent further incidents.
Inspection results confirmed that the ground in the affected area remains stable, allowing officials to safely walk across the site.
The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all personnel working tirelessly to contain the situation. He emphasised the need for strict safety measures and instructed the BMA and relevant agencies to implement comprehensive operational plans, including continuous monitoring of nearby buildings—especially key structures—to ensure public confidence.
“All operations must adhere to the highest safety standards. I want everyone to be assured that everything complies with engineering standards, and public safety must be 100% guaranteed—both now and after the reopening,” Anutin said.
The next key step involves demolishing the severely damaged Samsen Police Station building—believed to have been affected by construction of the underground Purple Line—and restoring Samsen Road so that Vajira Hospital can resume normal operations as soon as possible, minimising traffic and medical service disruptions in this critical area.