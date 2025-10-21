Anutin inspects sunken Samsen Road, vows safety before reopening

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul conducted a late-night inspection of Samsen Road in Bangkok’s Dusit district on Monday, following a road collapse in front of Vajira Hospital.

Civil engineers and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials briefed Anutin on the ongoing operations and plans to demolish the Samsen Police Station building, which was severely affected by the subsidence.

According to the latest updates, over 1,700 cubic metres of crushed stone have been used to fill the gaps as planned. Water spraying and compaction work have been completed, while underground water levels are being closely monitored to prevent further incidents.

Inspection results confirmed that the ground in the affected area remains stable, allowing officials to safely walk across the site.

