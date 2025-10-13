Chadchart says new crack at Samsen sinkhole site under close watch

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday that repairs to the large sinkhole on Samsen Road, in front of Vajira Hospital, are expected to make significant progress by Wednesday, as engineers are now monitoring a newly detected crack.
During his inspection of the site, Chadchart said the new concern involved a crack discovered beneath the Samsen Police Station building last Thursday. Engineers and officials have been keeping a close watch on the affected area, he added.
The governor said the overall situation at the site remains safe and stable, while officials are also monitoring the police residential building located behind the station.
Chadchart noted that although heavy rain hit the area on Sunday, it did not cause major disruption, as workers were able to pump out excess water and continue with repairs.
He said the pace of repair works has now increased after the team successfully prevented water from leaking into the subway tunnel being built beneath the sinkhole.
“I think significant progress in the repair works will be seen on Wednesday,” Chadchart said.
After his inspection, Chadchart visited the Suan Oy community near the site and confirmed that no new cracks had been found on buildings or roads in the area.
The sinkhole occurred on the morning of September 24 after a burst in a main water pipe washed away soil, which then collapsed into a leak in the ceiling of the subway tunnel under construction below the road.