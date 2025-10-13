Chadchart says new crack at Samsen sinkhole site under close watch

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday that repairs to the large sinkhole on Samsen Road, in front of Vajira Hospital, are expected to make significant progress by Wednesday, as engineers are now monitoring a newly detected crack.

During his inspection of the site, Chadchart said the new concern involved a crack discovered beneath the Samsen Police Station building last Thursday. Engineers and officials have been keeping a close watch on the affected area, he added.

The governor said the overall situation at the site remains safe and stable, while officials are also monitoring the police residential building located behind the station.