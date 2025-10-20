Samsen sinkhole filled, next step to demolish police station building

The giant sinkhole on Samsen Road in front of Vajira General Hospital has been filled, but traffic cannot yet resume as workers still need to demolish the Samsen Police Station building, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday.

Chadchart explained that the sinkhole had been filled with 1,700 cubic metres of crushed stone, bringing the surface back to road level.

The collapse occurred on the morning of 24 September, reportedly caused by a leak in a main water pipe, which washed away soil beneath the road and led to the ceiling of a subway tunnel under construction below collapsing.