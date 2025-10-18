Bangkok governor inspects Samsen road, confirms MRT tunnel remains stable

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Saturday visited Samsen Road in front of Vajira Hospital, Dusit District to inspect progress on the road subsidence repair.

The governor reported that restoration work is progressing well:

9,400 cubic metres of sand have been filled, equivalent to around 900 truckloads.

3,500 cubic metres of gravel are scheduled to be added on October 18, expected to take about two days.

After gravel placement, steel plates will be laid to allow heavy machinery to access the site for demolition of the Samsen Police Station building, expected to take approximately one week.

The police station will be rebuilt on its original site in its original design once the road surface is restored. Demolition is being carried out according to plan with all safety precautions.

Regarding rumours about the MRT tunnel shifting, Chadchart confirmed these are false, likely caused by miscommunication.

Currently, the MRT tunnel, Samsen Police Station, nearby flats, and surrounding road surfaces are all stable. The governor added that existing cracks have shifted slightly but have not expanded, and cracks behind the police station remain unchanged. Monitoring equipment has been installed to observe the area 24 hours a day, so there is no cause for concern.

“This is a complex situation requiring careful planning, but overall conditions have greatly improved. The ground and surrounding structures are stable, the sand fill is holding, no water is leaking into the MRT tunnel, and rainfall has decreased, allowing safe and continuous work,” he insisted.