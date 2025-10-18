Bangkok governor inspects Samsen road, confirms MRT tunnel remains stable

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Saturday visited Samsen Road in front of Vajira Hospital, Dusit District to inspect progress on the road subsidence repair.
The governor reported that restoration work is progressing well:
The police station will be rebuilt on its original site in its original design once the road surface is restored. Demolition is being carried out according to plan with all safety precautions.
Regarding rumours about the MRT tunnel shifting, Chadchart confirmed these are false, likely caused by miscommunication.
Currently, the MRT tunnel, Samsen Police Station, nearby flats, and surrounding road surfaces are all stable. The governor added that existing cracks have shifted slightly but have not expanded, and cracks behind the police station remain unchanged. Monitoring equipment has been installed to observe the area 24 hours a day, so there is no cause for concern.
“This is a complex situation requiring careful planning, but overall conditions have greatly improved. The ground and surrounding structures are stable, the sand fill is holding, no water is leaking into the MRT tunnel, and rainfall has decreased, allowing safe and continuous work,” he insisted.
He also noted that MRTA contractors have previously performed grouting around the tunnel to strengthen the structure before permanent road restoration.
No definite date has been set for reopening Samsen Road, as planning must coordinate with the restoration of the MRT tunnel. The safety of road users remains the top priority.
The MRTA will consult with local police to determine the reopening plan, adhering to the principle of “safety first”.
Meanwhile, Vajira Hospital and adjacent buildings have been confirmed as structurally sound, with partial road restoration prioritised on the hospital side. Coordination is ongoing with relevant authorities, including drainage, water supply, and electricity departments, to restore the area and reopen traffic as quickly as possible.