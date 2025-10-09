Chadchart says traffic reopening in front of Vajira Hospital indefinitely postponed

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced on Thursday that the reopening of traffic on Samsen Road, in front of Vajira Hospital, has been indefinitely postponed. This is due to the time required to reinforce the land in the sinkhole before it can be refilled.

Chadchart had initially expected the road to reopen by Thursday morning but said the reopening would now be delayed for several days. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and its contractor had changed their approach to refilling the massive sinkhole.

The contractor will reinforce the land before refilling it. A major part of the process involves drilling into the ground to check the soil layers and reinforce them using cement or grouting techniques. Once the soil layers are stable, the contractor will proceed with refilling the sinkhole.